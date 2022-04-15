WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

City Opens Application Process to Artists to Design, Install Murals on Spring Street Ramp

The City of Jamestown is inviting artists to submit applications to design and install murals on the Spring Street Parking Garage.

The City received a $5,000 grant from Art Services, Inc. for this project as well as provide a point of entry to designing a dedicated public art platform for Jamestown.

Applications will be accepted between May 1 and 4:00 p.m., May 15, 2022. Late submissions will not be accepted. The selected artist will be announced no later than May 31, 2022.

Two informational site visits will be held at 2:30 p.m., Friday, April 29 and at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 4.

For more information, contact City Principal Planner Ellen Shadle at 716-483-7657. Information is also available online at jamestownny.gov/public-art/

