City Police Investigate Stabbing Incident on City’s East Side

JAMESTOWN – Jamestown Police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred early Wednesday night, Sept. 9, on the city’s east side.

According to a media release sent out Thursday morning, Jamestown Police responded to the area of Franklin St. shortly after 6 p.m. on a report of a fight in the street. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim who had a laceration to his head that he sustained from an apparent sharp instrument. The victim stated he sustained the laceration after he engaged a group of juveniles who were involved in a separate altercation.

The male victim did not require transport to the hospital and was treated at the scene.

Police say the investigation is continuing and charges against the Juveniles involved are pending further investigation. Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537 or via the anonymous tips line at 483-Tips (8477) and the tips 411 App. All calls and tips are kept confidential.