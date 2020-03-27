WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / City Police Investigate Thursday Morning Shooting Incident

City Police Investigate Thursday Morning Shooting Incident

By Leave a Comment

JAMESTOWN – According to a media release, officers were called to the area of 707 Jefferson St. around 11:45 a.m. after receiving word that a man had been shot.

An investigation found the victim had reportedly been shot during an argument in the front yard of the Jefferson Street residence. The victim was able to drive himself to UPMC Chautauqua where he received treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident was targeted and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at 483-7537, through the anonymous tip line at 483-8477 (TIPS) or via the Tips 411 cellphone app.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.