City Proposes Two Home Improvement Rebate Programs

The City is proposing two additional home improvement programs that would be funded with $1 million of American Rescue Plan funds.

Mayoral Executive Assistant Zach Altschuler presented a proposal to City Council members Monday night on two programs that he says could be implemented quickly and ran out of the Assessor’s Office.

Altschuler said the Senior Citizen Home Improvement Incentive Program would target homeowners who are currently receiving or would qualify for the Aged Exemption, “That is you own or live in your home, and live in your home, excuse me, for more than one year and your total income including social security is less than or equal to $22,000 for County tax or $19,000 for City and School tax. This would be up to $10,000 in documented repairs and improvements. And that would receive a dollar for dollar rebate check.”

Altschuler said those who receive or qualify for Enhanced STAR could receive a rebate check for 90% of the total cost up to $10,000 in documented repairs or improvements. He added that homeowners must acquire all necessary permits to be eligible.

Altschuler said the second proposed rebate program is a Residential Home Improvement Incentive Program, “That is for all other homeowners and landlords with properties that contain three or less units. And we’ve included a chart which is just a suggested rebate amount, based on the amount of improvements here. This would be for city-wide residents. We’ve heard from council members that they would like to see some programs that everyone can access.”

Altschuler added that homeowners may qualify for the existing Property Tax Abatement exemption. Each home improvement proposal would be funded with $500,000 of ARP monies.

Council members requested additional guidelines for applying to the program, especially for funding for landlords. Discussion on the programs is expected to continue at a future council work session.