City Puts NYS On Notice for Over Washington Street Road Reconstruction Project

Construction on Washington Street will not be completed this season.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist said the city received notice from New York State on the status of the project, “And, as a response to that, Jeff (Lehman) and his team have formally put the state on notice for the current state of the road, the curbs, and other issues. We have sent them written notification of defect. We’ve asked them to take care of those items because there’s going to be a huge issue with not only plowing but mobility and access and others to the various areas.”

Public Works Director Jeff Lehman said he heard from state they’re working with their contractor to “better the situation.” He expressed concern that the state of the street will be hard on city plows.

Washington Street is a state road with the state responsible for its maintenance.

In regards to a different project on Washington Street, Sundquist said the foundation is in place for the expansion of the former Hartley Buick building that will be the new Central Garage for the city. He said they anticipate that project will be done in Summer 2023.

The project was last estimated to cost $2.1 million, which Sundquist said in June 2021, is a savings of $1.9 million over the original cost estimates.