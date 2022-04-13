City Rec Baseball Registrations Extended to April 14

The Jamestown Parks and Rec Department will continue to accept registrations for the City Rec Youth Baseball League until Thursday, April 14.

Registrations will be accepted at the Parks, Recreation & Conservation Department office located at 145 Steele Street between 8 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Phone calls for registration will also be accepted for those unable to stop at the Parks Office.

The program cost is $5 and is open to boys and girls ages 7 to 12 years old. Children of 7 years of age will only be allowed to play in the outfield. The age determination date is APRIL 30, 2022.

For more information, contact the Recreation Office at 716-483-7523.