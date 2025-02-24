City Rec Baseball Sign-Ups Set For March 5, 12

Sign-ups for City Rec Youth Baseball are scheduled for March 5 and March 12 in the City of Jamestown.

The City Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department will hold the sign-ups in the lobby of City Hall from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 5 and from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 12.

The program is open to youth ages 7 to 12 years old. Children 7 years of age will only be allowed to play in the outfield.

City residents pay a $5.00 registration fee per child. Non-city residents pay a $15.00 registration fee per child. All children registering must supply proof of age. Children who played in the program in previous years must still sign up and pay the registration fee.

The age determination date is April 30, 2025. Whatever a player’s age is on or before April 30, 2025 is the player’s League age for the 2025 season. This playing age rule corresponds with that adopted by Babe Ruth Baseball.

For more information, call the Recreation Office at 716-483-7523 or 716-483-7554.