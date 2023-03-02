City Rec Youth Baseball League Sign-Up Dates Announced

The Jamestown Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department has announced two sign-up dates for the City Recreation Youth Baseball League.

Youth ages 7 to 12 can sign up from from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 11 at the Parks Office located at 115 Fairmount Avenue and from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, March 14 in the City Hall Lobby.

Children of 7 years of age will only be allowed to play in the outfield.

City residents must pay a $5.00 registration fee per child. Non-city residents must pay a $15.00 registration fee per child. All children registering must supply proof of age. Children who played in the program in previous years must still sign up and pay the registration fee.

The age determination date is APRIL 30, 2023. Whatever a player’s age is on or before April 30, 2023 is the player’s LEAGUE age for the 2023 season. This playing age rule corresponds with that adopted by Babe Ruth Baseball.

For more information, contact the Recreation Office at 716-483-7523 or 716-483-7554.