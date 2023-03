City Rec Youth Baseball sign-ups are taking place this week.

The Jamestown Parks, Recreation and Conservation Department announced that children ages 7 to 12 can sign up from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14 and Thursday, March 16 in the City Hall Lobby at 200 East Third Street.

For more information, call the Parks Office at 716-483-7523 or 716-483-7554.