City Receives $1.2 million for Chadakoin River Basin Upgrades, TheZone Receives $450,000

The City of Jamestown will receive $1.2 million for upgrades to the Chadakoin River Basin through the State’s Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

The state funding of $1,280,661 will be used to design and construct enhancements along the Chadakoin River. These include a signature garden, mural, tiered seating space, placemaking items, a kayak launch, dock, and welcome center for visitors. Funding also will be used toward improving navigation for boaters with obstacles in the river removed and navigation aids installed.

The goal of the project is to increase public access to the water and spur economic activity in downtown Jamestown.

Jamestown also was awarded $99,000 to do a Comprehensive plan. The new plan will address community and economic development, housing, health and well-being, equity and inclusion, and energy and the environment.

The Northwest Arena‘s TheZone project also received $450,000 from the Regional Economic Developmental Council Initiative.

That projects is working on creating a new indoor activities venue for children in downtown Jamestown at the Arena that encourages kids to explore STEAM principles through physical activity.