City Releases Guidelines, Changes, and Closures for COVID-19 Response

JAMESTOWN – In response to the coronavirus health crisis / COVID-19, Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist has declared a Local State of Emergency in the City of Jamestown, effective 9 a.m. on March 17, 2020. This will remain in effect for a period of 30 days.

The state of emergency follows Chautauqua County declaring a State of Emergency, which went into effect March 15 at 5 p.m. No further limiting actions or orders have been declared and filed. However, the following limiting actions have been imposed by Governor Cuomo following New York state’s Emergency Declaration on March 7, 2020:

All public establishments to operate at 50% capacity.

All restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and casinos to close by 8PM on March 16, 2020.

Restaurants and bars may serve take out or delivery only. Waivers have been issued for beer and liquor take out. We will note that consumption of alcohol in a vehicle or on the street is still illegal under New York’s Open Container Law. Please take it home and enjoy responsibly.

No gathering of more than 50 people.

The Governor has ordered all municipalities reduce workforce by 50%.

The only additional limiting action being taken by the City is the the suspension of downtown and alternate parking regulations until March 31, 2020, to allow businesses downtown to participate in take-out and curbside pickup services.

CITY OF JAMESTOWN ACTIONS/CLOSURES

The following precautions will be taking place to ensure the safety and potential exposure of residents and City employees:

All residents are encouraged to use online payments, mail in payment, or utilize the City Express Payment Drop Box or to call the Clerk’s Office or the necessary Department before visiting. At this time, there will not be a reduction in hours for clerk and assessor offices.

Effective March 17, 2020, all visitors must check in the Clerk’s office at the window.

All transactions for clerk or assessor offices will be conducted at one of the clerk windows.

All passport applications are halted for the months of March and April. Residents seeking passports should visit the United States Postal Service office.

The Department of Development, Department of Public Works, and the Department of Parks, Recreation, & Conservation will operate on a limited office schedule. Any permits or in office meetings shall only occur Tuesdays or Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Staff will be meeting individuals in larger conference rooms and maintain a safe distance. Residents may call during normal business hours for all other questions and concerns.

All code enforcement officers are directed to limit inspections to external buildings only. Inside building inspections are no longer permitted during this time, except for emergency situations only.

Jamestown City Court has been centralized to Mayville by the order of the Chief Judge. All arraignments shall be held in Mayville or conducted by video conferencing in the City Jail. Court Security will still be placed at the entrance of the building. No visitors will be allowed in the City jail area.

We are following the workforce reduction order, and will be sending all non-essential City staff to work from home. This workforce reduction does not include any Police Officers or Firefighters.

CITY COUNCIL/BOARD AND COMMISSIONS MEETINGS

All boards and commission meetings are being rescheduled, with the exception of City Council. At this time, there will be limited access of public meetings to personnel, appointed members, and credentialed media only. The public will be asked to leave.

All meetings will be via live stream on the City’s website (www.jamestownny.net/live) and transcribed for the public.

Any member of the public wishing to make a comment to be read into the record should email or mail comments to the Clerk’s office by 5PM the day before a public meeting. Comments can be emailed to Clerk @ CityofJamestownNY.com. This is in accordance with the Governor’s executive order.

SCHOOLS

Jamestown Public Schools have closed through April 20th. Please see https://www.jpsny.org/coronavirus for the latest information and updates.

Beginning Thursday, March 19, our community partners will be able to provide limited childcare for Jamestown Public School students whose parents cannot be excused from work at this time.

Childcare services will be provided five days a week beginning this Thursday from 7:30 AM to 5:00 PM at the following locations:

For any JPS student in grades K-5, childcare will be provided at Ring Elementary by the YMCA and Fletcher Elementary by the YWCA.

For any JPS student ages 3 and 4, childcare will be provided by the YWCA, A Children’s Place, and Chautauqua Opportunities.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided by the Jamestown Public Schools.

Interested parents must register in person on Wednesday, March 18, by visiting Fletcher Elementary School or Ring Elementary School between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM. Please bring verification of employment and work schedule with you to the registration.

For meals only, all JPS students may pick up grab-and-go school meals at the following locations:

Washington Middle School;

Jefferson Middle School;

Persell Middle School;

Jamestown High School.

Meals will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the drop off zones at the middle schools and at the pool doors location at JHS. We recommend that you visit the pick-up location closest to your home.

If you are having difficulty picking up meals, please call your school’s main office.

HEALTH GUIDELINES

Residents should follow the Health and Safety Guidelines published by the Center for Disease Control, which can be found at the CDC Website. We are encouraging residents to be proactive and stay home whenever possible.

If you feel sick:

STAY HOME, except to get necessary medical care. If you have a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, and especially if you are 65 years or age or older, are pregnant or have chronic conditions like heart disease, diabetes, a compromised immune system, chronic lung disease and/or cancer, call your healthcare provider.

Some ways you can take precautions:

Wash your hands. Wash your hands. Wash your hands.

Wash with soap and water for at least 20 seconds (sing the “happy birthday” song to yourself twice slowly).

If soap and water are not available, use hand-sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with sick people.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough. Cough into your elbow or a tissue. Throw tissues in the trash. Wash your hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces such as phones, computers, door knobs, elevator buttons, light switches, toys, and serving utensils.

If you are experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, STAY HOME. Call your employer and let them know.

Do not go back to work until you have been fever-free for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing drugs like acetaminophen (Tylenol) or ibuprofen.

Employers and workers should consider telecommuting.

CONTACT INFO

