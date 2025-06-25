City To Apply For Funding To Redevelop Vacant Lots On Fulton Ave., Cross St.

The City of Jamestown plans to apply for funding to redevelop vacant lots in targeted areas of the city.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk presented to the City Council Housing Committee on the resolution to submit a State Consolidated Funding application for monies in the newly created Pro Housing Supply Fund.

She said tentatively, if funding is received, the city would target Fulton Avenue and Cross Street for significant redevelopment, “Once all of the structures that are set to be demolished are demolished in those two areas, that will leave us with some pretty large area for redevelopment and infill. But those neighborhoods also need some pretty serious upgrades when it comes to infrastructure, so we are looking at the potential for submitting an application that would allow us to really take a more holistic approach.”

Surdyk said there is $100 million in the State’s Pro Housing Supply Fund for the whole state.

She said the city is also submitting a Consolidated Funding application for monies to do a feasibility study for the Furniture Mart Building, “The focus over the last several years, which had been pitched by developers who were interested in it, were housing and mixed used focused. So, we’re taking a step back and looking at maybe housing is not the right fit for that and we need a conference center. Is that more in line with what the needs are, especially for that part of the city where it’s located across from the Comedy Center?”

Surdyk said a developer will be touring the Furniture Mart and other sites in Jamestown at the end of July