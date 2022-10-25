City to Hold Halloween Trick or Treat Trail on Riverwalk on October 29

A Halloween Trick or Treat Trail will be held on the Riverwalk this Saturday, October 29.

The free event will take place from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Council President Tony Dolce said it will be located on the Riverwalk behind the National Comedy Center and Board of Public Utilities between the two pedestrian bridges from Panzarella Island to the Washington Street Bridge, “And they’ll have all kinds of fun things of games and hay rides and costumes and I’m sure candy. All that fun stuff. As you know, this year because of the Allen Park Ice Rink being rented or leased out the (Frewsburg) Soccer Club, we aren’t able to have the indoor thing that we’ve had several years there.”

The City’s lease agreement with the Frewsburg Soccer Club states that the City will have use of the former Allen Park Ice Rink for the Easter Egg Hunt and Halloween Fun Fest. Dolce said the Parks Department wanted to try something different and hold the event outdoors this year.

For more information about the event, contact the Parks Department at 716-483-7554.