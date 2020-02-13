City to Reallocate $670,000 in State DRI Funding Initially Earmarked for Train Excursion Project

JAMESTOWN – The Jamestown Post-Journal is reporting that $670,000 in state funding that was originally earmarked to support a proposed excursion train project will now be redirected to other local development efforts.

The news came Tuesday when city development Director Cyrstal Surdyk informed the Jamestown Riverfront Management Council that a feasibility study focusing on the train excursion proposal has finally been completed, but it wasn’t the high caliber report officials were hoping for.

In 2016, Jamestown was announced as the recipient of $10 million dollars in state economic development funding through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative program.

A year later, the final list of projects and allocations was determined, with $670,000 of the money going toward helping to install necessary rail infrastructure to support the advancement of a regional excursion train connecting to Buffalo and Niagara Falls to Jamestown, as well as enhancing existing opportunities from east, west, and south.

Under the DRI rules, all of the $10 million must be spent by the end of this year. Because the train excursion feasibility study didn’t have the end result city officials were hoping for, the $670,00 will now go to other projects on the DRI list.