CLA Ice Pick Fundraiser Underway

The Chautauqua Lake Association’s Ice Pick fundraiser is officially underway.

The CLA places a bright orange ice pick on the frozen Chautauqua lake and invites the community to share predictions on when the ice break will occur. The pick is monitored with a clock and video surveillance to accurately record the precise moment the pick has fallen through the ice.

Each guess for when the ice pick will fall through is a $5 donation and entries will be accepted through Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The Grand Prize winner will receive $250 and the next five closest guesses will each receive $50. All remaining funds will benefit the Chautauqua Lake Association’s year round lake management efforts.

The mail-in form for guess submission and the online guess submission can be made at ChautauquaAssociation.org/events. The livestream of the ice pick is available on that site as well.