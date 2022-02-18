WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / CLA Ice Pick Fundraiser Underway

CLA Ice Pick Fundraiser Underway

By Leave a Comment

Chautauqua Lake Association Ice Pick

The Chautauqua Lake Association’s Ice Pick fundraiser is officially underway.

The CLA places a bright orange ice pick on the frozen Chautauqua lake and invites the community to share predictions on when the ice break will occur. The pick is monitored with a clock and video surveillance to accurately record the precise moment the pick has fallen through the ice.

Each guess for when the ice pick will fall through is a $5 donation and entries will be accepted through Sunday, March 20, 2022.

The Grand Prize winner will receive $250 and the next five closest guesses will each receive $50. All remaining funds will benefit the Chautauqua Lake Association’s year round lake management efforts.

The mail-in form for guess submission and the online guess submission can be made at ChautauquaAssociation.org/events. The livestream of the ice pick is available on that site as well.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.