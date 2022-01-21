CLA Makes Field Guide on Chautauqua Lake Aquatic Plants Available

A new field guide to learn about Chautauqua Lake‘s aquatic plants is available through the Chautauqua Lake Association‘s website.

The CLA said the field guide was prepared by Racine-Johnson Aquatic Ecologists of Ithaca, New York. It is titled “A Field Guide of Native Aquatic Macrophyte Species Found in Chautauqua Lake along with Current and Potential Non-Natives Species.” Racine-Johnson has been independently studying Chautauqua Lake’s diverse plant community continually since 2002 under the sponsorship of the CLA.

The field guide provides information about the most common thirty-three native species and ten non-native species. Although most of the non-native species are not present in the lake, they are species that could arrive for which observers need to be vigilant. The CLA’s boat launch-based Watercraft Steward Program exists to guard against the arrival of new non-native invasive species that could cause a nuisance to the native plant community and to lake recreational use.

To view and download this field guide, visit chautauqualakeassociation.org