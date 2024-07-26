CLA To Hold Open House Saturday, July 27

The Chautauqua Lake Association will host an open house on Saturday at the Chautauqua Lake Yacht Club.

The free event will take place from 9:00 a.m. to noon at 43 East Lake Street in Lakewood. The public is invited to take part in casual conversation with the many lake organizations that help preserve, protect and maintain Chautauqua Lake. Light refreshments will be served.

Special guests will include Aquatic Biologist Melanie Rooney; the Chautauqua County Soil & Water Conservation District; and the Chautauqua-Conewango Consortium.

There will also be information on boater safety, local fishing groups, Harmful Algal Blooms and highlights about the history of Chautauqua Lake.

People also will be able to meet the CLA Watercraft Stewards and hear about the work they do to protect Chautauqua Lake from Aquatic Invasive Species. Equipment demonstrations will give an up-close look at the in-lake services the CLA provides.

This event is free and open to the public. Reservations are not required.