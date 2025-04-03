COI’s Hope Haven Women’s Shelter Opens In Jamestown

A shelter for unhoused women has officially opened in downtown Jamestown.

Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. announced the opening of Hope Haven Women’s Center at 303 Lafayette Street. The 18-bed homeless shelter will offer much-needed resources and services to help women regain their independence and stability.

The center will offer a variety of services, including emergency shelter, case management, housing assistance, and access to community resources. COI said the new facility aims to create a safe space where women can heal, rebuild, and work toward securing permanent housing and a brighter future.

A Grand Opening ceremony is planned for later this spring.

The renovation at 303 Lafayette Street started in March 2024 and was completed in December 2024. The facility includes 12 independent apartments, a large common room, laundry facilities, and office space for supportive services.

Placements at the Hope Haven Center must be arranged through the Department of Social Services. Women experiencing homelessness are encouraged to contact the local DSS for assistance with emergency shelter.