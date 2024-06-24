WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Comedy Center, Pixar Announce Donation of ‘Inside Out 2’ Concept Art

Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” concept artwork at the National Comedy Center

The National Comedy Center and Pixar have announced that the studio has donated rare concept art from its feature film “Inside Out 2” to the Comedy Center’s permanent archives.

The artwork will be accessioned into the national archive, and is now on display within the museum’s cartooning and animation gallery.

Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, which opened in theaters on June 14, had the biggest theatrical opening of 2024, the second-highest opening weekend in Pixar history and the second-biggest animated opening ever. It follows the blockbuster success of Inside Out in 2015, which won an Academy Award® for Best Animated Feature Film and a Golden Globe® for Best Motion Picture – Animated.

Inside Out 2 brings audiences back into the mind of Riley, who is now a teenager learning to confront new emotions: Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment, while still managing her original emotions: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

