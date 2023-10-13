Community Clothing Swap To Be Held Saturday, Oct. 14

A community clothing swap will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church this Saturday, October 14.

Kara Bemis, who runs the “Sustainable Jamestown” Facebook page, has held the event a number of times in recent years.

She said anyone is welcome to participate in the swap, “You don’t want clothes that are pilling or torn or stained. Look at the clothes you’re going through. I always host them (the swap) bi-annually or once a year as the seasons are changing, so I’m hoping as people go through their closets they may find that, ‘Oh, I never wore that.. It doesn’t fit quite right,’ or ‘I bought it, but I don’t love it,’ that’s in good shape that they can bring.”

The maximum number of items people can bring is 15, but Bemis stressed that people are not required to bring items to swap.

She added that swap items will include clothing, accessories, and shoes for women, children, and sometimes men.

Bemis said she started organizing the clothing swap as a way for people to get clothes in a more sustainable way and combat “fast fashion,” which is often low quality and wasteful, “Some of it is okay but most is cheaply made, so the threads might come undone, the hems might come undone, maybe it doesn’t last as many washes as a higher quality item. Which, of course, you’ve got the price and I understand why people buy fast fashion because it’s cheaper but then it doesn’t last.”

The clothing swap will take place from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. in St. Luke’s Undercroft.