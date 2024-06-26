Community Expresses Concern Over Recent Resignation of JPS Employee

A group of African-Americans are expressing their concern over the recent resignation of a Jamestown Public Schools employee.

Pastor Chloe Smith spoke on behalf of a dozen community members at the Jamestown School Board meeting Tuesday night. She said she was alarmed and saddened about the resignation of JPS Coordinator of Family and Community Engagement and Inclusivity Tamu Graham-Reinhardt.

Graham-Reinhardt was hired as Coordinator of Student Support Services by the district in November 2021, taking on the role of Family and Community Engagement and Inclusivity Coordinator in July 2023.

Smith said she was concerned that it appears the resignation was forced and had questions about whether Graham-Reinhardt had received performance reviews, disciplinary proceedings, and if she would be able to work in the district in another capacity, “Because Mrs. Reinhardt has been instrumental in facilitating communication and developing a relationship between our African-American community group, our African-American community as a whole, and the Jamestown Public School administration and staff. I have also personally witnessed her cultivation of relationships between parents and students, with teachers, principals, and staff.”

Smith stated she had hope when Graham-Reinhardt had been hired for the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity role in the district, “And I understand that this country, as a whole, is seeing a backlash of DEI efforts. And in parts of the country this is happening prevalently. But I thought we were in a different place in this city. From our talks with Dr. (Kevin) Whitaker, there seemed to be support for the Family Engagement and Inclusivity from the Jamestown City School District.”

Board President Paul Abbott said the board and district is restricted in what they can share when it comes to personnel matters, “I can tell you as a board.. and I know Dr. Whitaker has espoused many of the thoughts that you have. And I agree with you wholeheartedly that every community needs to feel that they have a voice in our district, that they are represented, so we will continue our commitment to that.”

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said the Coordinator position has not be eliminated and that he would be reaching out to some of the people who attended the meeting to answer some of the questions that he can under personnel guidelines.