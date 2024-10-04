Community Hockey Game To Raise Funds For Humane Society

A community hockey game Saturday aims to raise funds for the Chautauqua County Humane Society.

The Humane Society and Community Through Hockey are presenting a Jamestown All-Stars vs. Fredonia All-Stars Hockey game on Saturday, October 5 at the Northwest Arena in downtown Jamestown. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and the puck drops at 7:05 p.m. Admission is free to the public.

Director of Fundraising and Communications Brian Papalia said, “We are honored to team up with Eric Herman and Tony Privitera to put on this exciting hockey game to benefit the animals that rely on the Chautauqua County Humane Society. At 6:00 p.m. we’ll have information and adoptable pets in the lobby, and it’ll be a super fun night that will include some really great baskets donated by volunteers and businesses, and a 50/50 with a prize already worth over $1,500.”

To learn more about the Chautauqua County Humane Society, visit chqhumane.org