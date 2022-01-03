Community Mourns Loss of Teenager Killed in Accident

The community is mourning the loss of Alexis “Lexi” Hughan, who was killed in an accident on Friday.

Jamestown School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released a statement saying, “Jamestown Public Schools is in mourning over the tragic loss of a young lady who led such a beautiful life. Though this will be a challenging time for many, we urge everyone to remember the positive impact Lexi had on the world through her creative and musical endeavors. The school district remains ready to support the family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Jamestown High School Principal Dana Williams said counselors, psychologist, and other community professionals will be on hand today at the school to help everyone. She said the school will, “hold a moment of silence to allow for the entire JHS family to reflect on Lexi’s life.”

A GoFundMe has been started for Alexis’ family. You can find the link here.