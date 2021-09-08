WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Conewango Creek Watershed Association Holding River Clean-Up Saturday

The Conewango Creek Watershed Association will hold it annual river creek clean-up this Saturday.

The clean-up will take place from 9am to noon with registration starting at 8am on Front Street in Warren, Pennsylvania. The planned clean-up/bag drop off locations with will be mapped and signs will be posted along the river and bank for the identified route.

Pre-registration is required and can be done by filling out the form at conewangocreek.org, or by calling (814) 726-1441.

The event is rain or shine. The Watershed Association and sponsors will provide gloves, garbage bags, dumpsters and disposal of all clean-up items collected. Canoes will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis.

