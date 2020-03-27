Confirmed Cases of COVID-19 in New York State Exceed 37,000

ALBANY – The rate of deaths in New York State due to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus increased sharply Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said as of Thursday, New York had a total of 385 fatalities attributed to COVID-19 and the number of confirmed positive cases in the state topped 37,000. Most of the cases remain downstate in the New York City region.

The governor said there are over 5300 people “currently hospitalized,” including 1,290 people who are in intensive care units. More than 1,500 people have been released from hospitals. Cuomo has said the height of the infections could strike the state in two or three weeks, when as many as 140,000 hospital beds may be needed.

Cuomo also cautioned that many people may have the illness but have not been tested, and that at least 80 percent of those who are infected do not require hospitalization and recover at home.

Meanwhile, the United States’ overall caseload of COVID-19 infections surged to the most in the world on Thursday. The U.S. passed China with more than 85,000 cases on Thursday, and Italy also exceeded 80,000. The U.S. had about 1,300 deaths, almost a quarter of them in New York City.

Worldwide, there’s a total of 550,000+ confirmed infections, while deaths have surpassed 24,000. where hospitals are overwhelmed.

Of the world’s confirmed cases, more than 122,000 people have recovered.