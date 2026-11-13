Connecticut Man Arrested In Chautauqua County For Allegedly Threatening A Vermont School

A Coalchester, Connecticut man has been arrested in Chautauqua County for allegedly making threats of violence against a Vermont school

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Brattleboro Police Department of Vermont in actively searching for the suspect who is alleged to have contacted their office and threatened a school.

It was determined that 32-year-old, Jacob D. Cunningham allegedly made those threats while in Chautauqua County. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and speak with Cunningham. Subsequently, Cunningham was taken into custody and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm and Making a Terroristic Threat. There were no specific threats against any schools in Chautauqua County. Cunningham was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail and arraigned through the Centralized Arraignment Process. Cunningham is facing additional charges from the Brattleboro Police Department. Cunningham was committed to the County Jail on $500,000 bond/$250,000 cash bail.