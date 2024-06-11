Consolidated Funding Application Workshop Being Held in Celoron Today

The Western New York Regional Economic Development Council is holding a Consolidated Funding Application (CFA) workshop in Chautauqua County today.

The workshop will take place from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel in Celoron.

It’s for those interested in applying for funds through the latest round of the Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Round XIV includes $445 million in core capital grant and tax-credit funding combined with a wide range of programs from eight state agencies, including $100 million in grant funds from Empire State Development (ESD), available to projects on a continuous basis.

Potential state funding applicants can ask questions about various agency grant programs managed through the CFA and that align with WNYREDC strategies.

The WNYREDC encourages businesses, educational institutions, local governments, not-for-profit groups and other stakeholders to attend the session. To RSVP for the workshop, visit:

https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/western-new-york/events/chautauqua-county-esd-road-show-may-19-2024