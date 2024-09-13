Contract Awarded To Dredge Barcelona Harbor

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded a $1.5 million contract to Michigan-based Ryba Marine Construction Co. to dredge the federal navigation channel in Barcelona Harbor.

Dredging will focus on the mouth of the harbor and address shoals currently impacting navigation. Work is scheduled to take place from mid-May 2025 through early July 2025.

A total of approximately 48,000 cubic yards of material is contracted to be dredged and placed into an authorized open lake placement area approximately three miles north of Barcelona’s harbor light in Lake Erie.

Dredging of Barcelona Harbor is conducted by the Army Corp of Engineers on an infrequent basis, based on need and availability of funding. Funding for the harbor and this contract award was provided in a fiscal year 2024 congressional earmark. The harbor was last dredged in 2023, with 65,000 cubic yards of sediment removed.

Barcelona Harbor is a shallow-draft harbor on the southeastern shore of Lake Erie. Recreational boating facilitated by the harbor supports $1.2 million in business revenue, seven direct, indirect, and induced jobs, and $439,000 in labor income to the transportation sector.