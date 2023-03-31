Convicted Murderer of Salamanca Woman Released in Dutchess County

The convicted murderer of a Salamanca woman has been released from prison, but has not been released in Western New York.

The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Edward Kindt, who was convicted for raping and murdering Penny Brown in Salamanca in 1999 when he was 15 years old, was released from prison Thursday and taken to Dutchess County.

It’s not clear if he’ll face parole-related restrictions. Kindt, who is Seneca, was recently banned from all Seneca Nation territories for at least a year.

Kindt, who is now 39, was granted parole on February 17 after being denied multiple times in the past. He was originally sentenced to nine years to life in prison until former State Senator Cathy Young helped pass Penny’s Law, which increased the second-degree murder sentence for someone under 16 years old to 15 years to life.

State Senator George Borrello released a statement, saying, “In a call this morning with the Department of Correction and Community Supervision (DOCCS) Acting Commissioner Anthony Annucci, I learned that killer Edward Kindt has been released on parole to an undisclosed location in Duchess County. While I am glad he has not been released into the community where he caused so much pain, this sexual predator and murderer remains a threat to the safety of all New Yorkers and should be spending the rest of his natural life behind bars. ”

Borrello added that he believes Governor Kathy Hochul should replace State Parole Board members with members “who will choose public safety over politics.”