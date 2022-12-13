Cornell Co-Op Encourages Buying Local For Christmas Season

Folks are encouraged to shop local when purchasing Christmas trees this holiday season.

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program said that purchasing locally sourced goods for your holiday needs is a way to help support local producers in the winter months.

The Chautauqua Grown directory has information about where you can purchase pre-cut and cut-your-own trees. It also has information about local producers who sell locally raised meat.

You can view this information by visiting https://chautauqua.cce.cornell.edu/chautauqua-grown.

For more information, contact Cassandra Skal by calling 716-664-9502 ext. 202 or emailing cks83@cornell.edu.