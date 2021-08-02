WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Cornell Cooperative Extension Warning About Cucurbit Downey Mildew

Cornell Cooperative Extension Warning About Cucurbit Downey Mildew

By Leave a Comment

The Cornell Cooperative Extension Vegetable Program is warning that “Cucurbit Downey Mildew” has been found in neighboring counties and is expected it to be found soon here in Chautauqua County. C-D-M causes rectangular checkerboarding that stays within the boundaries of veins. People raising cucumber, melon, pumpkin, and squash should scout their fields twice a week. Professional growers should be implementing their downy mildew best management practices at this time.

Suspected cases of C-D-M should be put into a zip seal baggie with a big breath of air or spritz of water and left on the counter overnight to force sporulation. Once sporulating, CDM can be visually confirmed by Cornell Cooperative Extension. Unfortunately, there are not great mitigation options once the plants are infected, specifically for homeowners, as most home remedies and off-the-shelf fungicide products do little to stop an infection.

CCE is looking to collect samples to provide to researchers who are continuing to work on better controls for cucurbit downy mildew.

If you suspect that you have CDM, home gardeners may contact Chautauqua County master gardeners at chautauquamg@cornell.edu, 716-664-9502 Ext.224, or email chautauqua@cornell.edu.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.