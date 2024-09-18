Cornell Cooperative Holding Pasture Walk In Sherman

The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Chautauqua County’s Agriculture Program is offering an opportunity for folks to learn more about grazing dairy and livestock this week.

The pasture walk will take place from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 19 at Murphy’s Grass Farm, located at 4270 Sherman-Ripley Rd (Rt.76) in Sherman.

Doug Murphy, the owner of the organic dairy farm, will share his successes and opportunities with rotationally grazing 100 Jersey dairy cows and 100 dairy replacements on his farm’s 200 acres of grass pasture.

Discussion will include managing weeds in an organic grazing system, as well as conventional systems, tiling pastures to improve grass yields, the value of soil sampling, and renovating existing pastures. Doug will also discuss how he and his employees manage the herd of organic Jersey dairy cattle, milks the herd in an efficient 14-unit swing milking parlor, harvests hay and bailage and uses bedded packs for housing his lactating herd and replacements during the winter months. Calves are housed in small groups and are fed pasteurized whole milk.

The discussion will be facilitated by CCE-Chautauqua County Extension Educator Lisa Kempisty with Field Crops Specialist Katelyn Miller sharing information on weed control to improve pasture quality and yields.

The walk is free to attend but people are asked to RSVP by noon today (September 18) to Lisa Kempisty at 716-664-9502 Ext 203. People should wear footwear that can be disinfected.