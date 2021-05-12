County Being Sued in Death of Westfield Man at the County Landfill

The family of a Westfield man killed in an accident at the Chautauqua County Landfill is suing the County.

The lawsuit filed in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court Monday seeks financial damages following the death of 56-year old Scott Deming Sr. on August 3, 2020, saying the county was negligent in ensuring the landfill was a safe place to work and was not in compliance with safety law.

Deming was standing behind a large pile of garbage he had just dumped from his garbage truck at the Landfill in Ellery when he was hit and killed by a bulldozer that was pushing the garbage into a pit.

Chautauqua County, the County Department of Public Facilities, and the Chautauqua County Landfill are all named in the lawsuit.