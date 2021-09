The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities has announced that County Bridge 151 on Southwestern Drive in the Town of Busti has re-opened to traffic. The bridge replacement was completed successfully by DPF crews within the scheduled two month construction period.

DPF Director Brad Bentley said the former culvert was replaced to due “structural deficiencies and substandard hydraulic capacity.” He said the new bridge is expected to have a service life of over 75 years.