County Clerk Larry Barmore Is Running for Re-Election, Democratic Challenger Takes Aim

Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore has announced he is running for another term. Barmore is in his second term. He has been endorsed by both the Republican and Conservative parties.

As County Clerk, Barmore oversees five departments which include the County Clerks office, the county Records Management Department, Weights and Measures Department, the County Historian’s office, and the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Prior to being elected County Clerk, Barmore was owner of Gay Mark Tire and Wheel in Cassadaga. He lives in Gerry with his wife, Carol.

Democratic Challenger for County Clerk David Salley has called on current County Clerk Larry Barmore to show more transparency regarding his statement about when Chautauqua County’s DMV reopened.

Barmore had made a statement saying the county’s Department of Motor Vehicles was one of the first to reopen following a shutdown due to the Pandemic. Salley countered that Chautauqua County was one of the last to reopen, with 7 other nearby counties including Cattaraugus County all opening before Chautauqua.

Salley also took umbrage with Barmore’s comment that he runs the County Clerks office like a business saying, “A government office is NOT a business… A business only serves the people where it is profitable and doesn’t bother with the markets where the profit margin isn’t great enough to justify the expense…. When I am County Clerk, I will make sure that everyone is served in times of crisis, not just my personal friends.”