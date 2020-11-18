County Department of Health Reports 16th COVID-19 Related Death, 31 New Cases

MAYVILLE – Chautauqua County has recorded its 16th COVID-19 related death.

On Tuesday, the county health department reported a male resident in his 90s with multiple comorbidities succumbed to complications of COVID-19. The health department also reported 159 active cases in the county, 12 more active cases than what had been reported on Monday.

The increase in active cases is due to 31 new cases being reported for Tuesday.

Of the 31 new cases:

7 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

6 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

3 cases in 14712 (Bemus Point)

3 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

2 cases in 14716 (Brocton)

2 cases in 14750 (Lakewood)

1 case in 14720 (Celoron)

1 case in 14733 (Falconer)

1 case in 14738 (Findley Lake)

1 case in 14062 (Forestville)

1 case in 14738 (Frewsburg)

1 case in 14767 (Panama)

1 case in 14781 (Sherman)

1 case in 14136 (Silver Creek)

There also remains seven people hospitalized in the county who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, as of Sunday.

To date there’s been 1,379 total confirmed cases, with 1204 now listed as recovered. There’s also been 16 deaths.