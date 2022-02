The County will be distributing free COVID-19 tests this Sunday in Mayville.

The Chautauqua County Health Department and Office of Emergency Services are holding a drive-thru event to distribute the free COVID-19 rapid at-home test kits from 1 to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 27 in the parking lot of the Office of Emergency Services building at 2 Academy Street in Mayville.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit https://chqgov.com.