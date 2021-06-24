County DMV Offices Return to Normal Operations June 28th

Chautauqua County Department of Motor Vehicles offices will return to normal operations starting Monday, June 28th. This will include a return to late hours one day per week at each office. The late hours at each DMV office are as follows:

Dunkirk office will be open on Mondays until 6pm.

Mayville office will be open on Wednesdays until 6pm.

Jamestown office will be open on Thursdays until 6pm.

Processing stops at 5:45 pm on these days, so transactions must begin before this time. Those not fully vaccinated must wear a mask and social distance per regulations set forth by the New York State Department of Health. Those fully vaccinated may go without a mask if they wish.