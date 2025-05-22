County Farmers Eligible For Help Following Impact of Winter Snowfall

Chautauqua County agricultural producers are eligible to apply for low-interest loans in response to the severe impacts of snowfall this past winter.

The low-interest Physical Loss Loans through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) are designed to help farmers recover from damage to physical property essential to their operations, such as barns, equipment, and livestock facilities.

Examples of storm-related losses were seen throughout the county, including the December 2024 collapse of a barn in the Town of Arkwright, where heavy snow led to structural failure, resulting in livestock fatalities and injury to a firefighter during rescue operations.

The USDA Physical Loss Loans can be used to repair or replace essential farm structures and equipment, as well as losses to livestock, perennial crops, and stored agricultural products. The deadline to apply is December 7, 2025.

For more information, producers can visit the USDA’s disaster resources at farmers.gov or the New York State Department of Agriculture’s emergency management page. Local USDA Service Centers can also assist with filing Notices of Loss and determining eligibility for available programs.