WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.

You are here: Home / News / Local News / County Health Department Announces Two COVID-19 Related Deaths for Jan. 22-24

County Health Department Announces Two COVID-19 Related Deaths for Jan. 22-24

By Leave a Comment

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting two new deaths associated with COVID-19, as well as 235 new confirmed cases for the three day period covering Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

With the latest update from today, the total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is now at 77 as of Sunday.

In the meantime, the total number of known active cases for Sunday was at 423, that’s a drop of 52 cases compared to Thursday’s numbers.

In addition, there were 39 hospitalizations, four fewer than what had been reported last Thursday. And the 7-day test positivity rate for Sunday was at 8.2%, a 1% drop from Thursday.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have now been 6,253 known cases of COVID-19 in the county, with 5,753 of them now listed as recovered.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.