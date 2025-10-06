County Health Department Reminds Residents To Be Proactive To Protect Themselves From Flu, COVID-19, RSV

The Chautauqua County Health Department is reminding residents to take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, and the community from the spread of viruses such as influenza or flu, COVID-19, and RSV this Fall.

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control estimated that more than 1 million people in the U.S. were hospitalized, and more than 70,000 died from respiratory illnesses. Additionally, the New York State Department of Health reported a record 541,496 positive influenza cases and over 33,000 hospitalizations. Even healthy individuals can become seriously ill.

County Public Health Director Lacey Wilson said, “As we enter the colder months, it’s more important than ever to take steps to protect ourselves and our loved ones from serious illness. Vaccines, good hygiene, and staying home when sick are simple but powerful tools to keep our community safe.”

Influenza (commonly known as the flu) is a contagious respiratory illness that returns every year during the colder months. While many recover in a couple of weeks, the flu can lead to severe complications—especially for:

* Older adults

* Infants and young children

* Pregnant women

* People with chronic health conditions such as asthma, heart disease, or diabetes

* Residents of nursing homes

The most effective way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated. Annual flu shots are recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older.

Respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, is a common respiratory virus that infects the nose, throat, and lungs. RSV symptoms make it difficult to distinguish it from the common cold or other respiratory viruses (like the flu or COVID-19). RSV spreads in the fall and winter along with other respiratory viruses. It usually peaks in December and January. Infants and older adults with certain risk factors are more likely to develop severe RSV and need hospitalization.

Vaccines may not prevent every infection, but they dramatically reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization.

The County Health Department supports the CDC’s guidance on the following everyday precautions to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses including:

* Stay up-to-date on vaccinations – Talk to your healthcare provider about recommended vaccines for flu, COVID-19, and RSV.

* Practice good hygiene – Wash hands often and disinfect high-touch surfaces.

* Improve air quality – Let in fresh air, use air purifiers, or meet outdoors when possible.

* Stay home when sick – Use precautions to avoid spreading illness, and seek prompt care if you’re at high risk.

If you’ve been around someone who is sick with a respiratory illness, here’s what you should do:

· Monitor for Symptoms. Common symptoms include fever or chills, fatigue, cough, runny or stuffy nose, loss of appetite, sore throat, headache or muscle aches.

· Take Extra Care If You’re High-Risk. Certain groups should act quickly at the first sign of illness: Adults 65 and older, children under 2, those with weakened immune systems or chronic conditions, people with disabilities and pregnant or recently pregnant women.

· Know Emergency Warning Signs. Seek emergency care if you or your child experience difficulty breathing, bluish lips or face, chest pain, seizures or confusion, sudden changes in mental state

For more information on respiratory illness and prevention, visit the CDC’s website https://www.cdc.gov/respiratory-viruses/index.html. If you would like to receive a flu or other respiratory illness vaccine, talk to your doctor, or contact the Chautauqua County Health Department at 716-753-4491.