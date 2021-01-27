WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

County Health Department Reports 11 Deaths, 406 Active Cases for Monday

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department is reporting 11 new deaths associated with COVID-19.

With the latest update from today, the total number of deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic is now at 88 as of Monday.

In the meantime, the total number of known active cases for Monday was at 406. That’s 17 fewer cases than what was reported for Sunday.

There were also 40 hospitalizations, one more than what had been reported for Sunday. And the 7-day test positivity rate for Monday was at 7.5%, a 0.7% drop from Sunday.

