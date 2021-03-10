County Health Department Reports 139th COVID-19 Death

MAYVILLE – One new COVID-19 death was reported by the Chautauqua County Health Department for Tuesday. The new death raises the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic to 139.

In addition, there were just 8 new COVID-19 cases reported for Tuesday, and the total number of Active Cases was 120, then fewer than Monday. There were also ten hospitalizations in the county where a patient tested positive for COVID-19 – an increase of one from Monday. And the 7-day test positivity rate for COVID-19 was at 1.2%, the same as Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic a year ago, there’s been over 7700 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, with nearly 7,500 now listed as recovered.

Health officials also say that 16 percent of the county’s population have now received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, with 7.5% of the total population being fully vaccinated.