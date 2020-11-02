County Health Department Reports One New Death, 50 New COVID-19 Cases Between Friday and Sunday

MAYVILLE – There were 50 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Chautauqua County from Friday though Sunday. In addition, one new death was reported on Friday afternoon.

The Chautauqua County Health Department reported Friday afternoon that a man his 70s with multiple comorbid conditions succumbed to complications of COVID-19 at an out of state hospital. His death brings the total number of known COVID-19 related deaths in the county up to 14 since the pandemic first began in March.

As for the 50 new cases during the past three days, the county health department says 22 new cases were reported for Friday, with 15 new cases reported on Saturday and 13 new cases reported on Sunday.

Of the 22 new cases on Friday:

6 cases in 14701 (Jamestown)

4 cases in 14063 (Fredonia)

3 cases in 14048 (Dunkirk)

3 cases in 14136 (Silver Creek)

2 cases in 14728 (Dewittville)

2 cases in 14782 (Sinclairville)

1 case in 14135 (Sheridan)

1 case in 14710 (Ashville).

The county doesn’t offer any additional details on new cases during the weekend, except that a combined 28 new cases were reported for Saturday and Sunday.

As of Friday, there were 142 active cases, including several clusters the county has been monitoring.

For the Tanglewood Manor cluster in West Ellicott, officials say there were 19 active cases as of Friday, including 15 residents. Meanwhile, 95 cases had recovered, including 75 residents. Health officials are also monitoring a cluster involving employees of the Jamestown Fire Department, were seven active cases were reported as of Friday. There was also a Private wedding event in the North County that resulted in 21 total cases, including nine that were still active as of Friday. A Social clubs in the Dunkirk area also resulted in 17 cases, including six that were active as of Friday.

As of last Wednesday, there were 22 people hospitalized in the county who tested positive for COVID-19. Wednesday was the most recent day data was data available from the state.

There’s been a total of 1,088 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic first began in March. As of Friday, 904 had recovered and there were also a total of 15 deaths.

Health officials also say October yielded the most cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began, with signs that it will continue to see cases climb in November. With schools and colleges back in session, businesses reopening, and colder weather upon us, residents are spending more time indoors and more time with other people. Spending time indoors with non-household contacts and without masks are key elements to the spread of COVID-19.

County Health Director Christine Schuyler reminds the public that everyone needs to take personal responsibility for not spreading it. She says to Wear a mask, keep your distance, wash your hands, and stay home if you’re not feeling well.