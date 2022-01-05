County Health Department Rolls Out Permit Fee Relief Program

The Chautauqua County Health Department is rolling out a permit fee relief program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. This program will help pay permit fees for facilities regulated by the Division of Environmental Health Services whose business was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. ARPA is part of the federal government’s COVID-19 related relief and economic stimulus legislation passed by Congress earlier this year.

Public Health Director Christine Schuyler said in a statement, “This initiative utilizes ARPA funds to cover the cost of permit fees for about 1,400 permit holders for two years, amounting to approximately $240,000 in relief to businesses in Chautauqua County.”

Beginning with the January 2022 permit cycle, eligible facilities that held a valid Health Department permit in 2020 and/or 2021 will have their permit fee paid for by ARPA funds for two years. Eligible facilities include restaurants, mobile and temporary food service establishments, campgrounds, mobile home parks, temporary residences (hotels/motels), swimming pools, beaches, spas, migrant labor camps, and tanning, body piercing and tattoo facilities. This will not cover new facilities that opened in 2021 or later.

This program was approved with full support of the County Executive, the County Board of Health, and the County Legislature. Eligible businesses do not need to do anything at this time to apply. They will be sent information and instructions by the Health Department with their permit renewal applications.