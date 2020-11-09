County Health Department: Social Clubs Must Abide By COVID-19 Precautions

RECENT OUTBREAK LINKED TO FREDONIA BEAVER CLUB

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reports that seven cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend are linked to the Fredonia Beaver Club.

“Sporadic cases at various social clubs, especially in the north county, have been an issue but this is the first time we’ve seen cases from a single club reach cluster designation so rapidly,” said Christine Schuyler, County Public Health Director. “Clubs are not exempt from following the rules; members must work harder to protect one another.”

The Fredonia Beaver Club closed on Saturday for two weeks for deep cleaning and to ensure appropriate COVID-19 precautionary measures are in place. Anyone who frequented the club in the last two weeks is advised to be extra vigilant with social distancing, masking and hand washing and should contact their health care provider if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. Those who test positive are ordered into mandatory isolation and anyone named as a close contact of someone who tests positive is ordered into mandatory quarantine.

FREE TESTING IN NORTH COUNTY

In an effort to control the spread of COVID-19 related to identified clusters in the north county, a free, rapid testing clinic will be held on Thursday, November 12 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Murphy Training Center on the Dunkirk Training Grounds at 665 Brigham Road in Dunkirk. If you think you may have been exposed to COVID-19, you can schedule an appointment to get tested.

The quickest way to get an appointment is to schedule on the New York State Department Health’s website at https://apps.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?OpID=1300020. If you do not have internet access, you may call 1-866-604-6789 for scheduling assistance. However, due to current call volume, it may be take some time to get through to a scheduler.

This outbreak response clinic is possible because of limited rapid testing supplies provided to Chautauqua County by New York State. Testing is free. Appointments are required; walk-in testing is not available.

Health officials remind the public to stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask; maintaining a social distance of 6 feet; and washing your hands often.