County Health Department to Change COVID-19 Case Reporting to Weekly

There was 1 death and 62 new cases of COVID-19 for Thursday, September 30th in Chautauqua County. 16 of the cases were located in Jamestown.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 448 total active cases as of Thursday. Hospitalizations remained at 37. There have been 2,647 new cases since August 1st.

The 7-day average positivity rate is 8.4% with a CDC level of community transmission of “high.”

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 12,080 confirmed cases in the county, with 11,448 being listed as recovered. 184 people have now died of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County.

According to the CDC Vaccination Tracker, 56% of the county’s total population have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 50.9% of the total population is fully vaccinated.

The Chautauqua County Health Department announced Friday that they are moving to weekly reporting of COVID-19 cases starting this week. They’ll release the Friday through Sunday numbers later today and on Wednesday, October 6th, they will preview the weekly reporting format.

The next report of COVID-19 cases in Chautauqua County will then take place Wednesday, October 13.

The Health Department said the reporting model is compatible with other counties throughout the Western New York region.

The Health Department also announced there will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic held today from 12:30 to 5pm at SUNY Fredonia Steele Hall. No appointment is needed.