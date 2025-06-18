County Health Dept. Confirms Rare Case Of Tularemia In Beavers

The Chautauqua County Health Department has confirmed two beavers in the Sherman area have tested for tularemia.

Cases of tularemia in animals are rarely detected in Western New York. The last confirmed case in the region was a beaver identified in Cattaraugus County in 2004.

Tularemia is a bacterial disease associated with animals such as rodents and rabbits. It may be transmitted to humans by tick and deer fly bites. It can also be transmitted to humans by direct contact with infected animals and through contaminated water or food. Tularemia can be treated effectively with antibiotics when diagnosed early.

Chautauqua County Director of Environmental Health, Jessica Wuerstle, states “People can protect themselves from tularemia the same way they protect themselves from other diseases such as Lyme disease, West Nile Virus infection, Eastern Equine Encephalitis and rabies. Wear protective clothing and use insect repellent to avoid tick and insect bites. Avoid interacting with wildlife, especially animals that appear sick or injured.”

The Health Department recommends residents take the following steps to prevent exposure:

Wear protective clothing such as pants, long sleeves, and high socks to keep ticks and deer flies off your skin. Use an EPA-registered insect repellent during outdoor activity.

Avoid contact with wildlife, especially rodents and rabbits.

Do not feed or entice rodents or rabbits into your yard or patio.

Eliminate piles of lumber, trash, and weeds which can attract wildlife.

Avoid touching sick or dead animals. If you must move an animal, use a shovel or wear thick gloves.

Do not mow over dead animals or known rabbit nesting sites.

Do not drink untreated surface water (lakes, ponds, rivers).

Cook all meat thoroughly before eating, especially wild game meat.

Keep pets on a leash while in areas where contact with wildlife is possible.

Consult a veterinarian if you are concerned about your pet and provide veterinary care for sick pets.

Individuals concerned about injured or dead wildlife should refer to New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) guidance by calling the NYSDEC Region 9 office at 716-851-7010 or 716-372-0645 or visiting the NYSDEC website at https://dec.ny.gov/nature/wildlife-health. NYSDEC may follow-up on a specific animal report by collecting animals and submitting them for testing.