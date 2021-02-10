County Health Officials Report 2 New COVID-19-Related Deaths for Monday, Feb. 8

MAYVILLE – The Chautauqua County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 related deaths for Monday.

The information was announced Tuesday afternoon on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, which now reports a total of 127 deaths since the start of the pandemic 11 months ago.

In addition, the county reported just 18 new cases, and the total number of Active cases is now at 245. There were also 28 hospitalizations, three more than what had been reported for Sunday. And the 7-day test positivity rate was 5.2%, 0.3% lower than Sunday’s rate.

A new update for vaccinations was also provided. Health officials say 3,427 people have now received both shots, comprising 2.6% of the county’s overall population. Meanwhile, 9,846 people have received their first initial shot, comprising 7.6% of the total population.

As of Monday, there have been 7,099 total COVID cases since the start of the pandemic, with 6,727 now listed as recovered.