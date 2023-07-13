County Legislator Part of Fatal Crash in Westfield

A County Legislator was part of a fatal crash in Westfield.

Westfield Police report that just before 3:00 p.m.on Thursday, July 6, 77-year old John Hemmer of Westfield was driving north on Hardenburg Road when he drifted into the southbound lane and struck a motorcycle being rode by 83-year old Jeffrey Duchaine of Westfield.

Duchaine was taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital before being flown to ECMC in Buffalo where he died of his injuries.

Hemmer was not injured and the accident remains under investigation.

Hemmer represents District 19 which covers the town and village of Westfield as well as the town of Ripley. He is not seeking re-election in the November general election.